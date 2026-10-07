Freddie Blay accuses government of politically motivated demolitions targeting his family

Former National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has accused the government of using demolition exercises in parts of Accra to target its political opponents.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview with JoyNews’ Elton Brobbey, Mr Blay cited the demolition of the Polo Beach Club, which he said belonged to one of his sons, as well as residential properties belonging to another son at Borteyman.

He alleged that the destruction of the properties was politically motivated.

"It is amazing that they can do that. They did what Israelis are doing in Gaza. What I am saying is that it is the president (John Mahama) who might have ordered it or who did it," he said.

The Polo Beach Club, located along the La beachfront near the Labadi Beach Hotel, was demolished on Friday, October 2, 2026. The operation involved personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment and the Ghana Police Service.

"The 48 Regiment Company can't undertake movement of this nature without a nod from the national chairman of the National Security Council, thus, the president. It is dangerous," Mr Blay said.

Mr Blay’s allegations come amid controversy over the beachfront clearance and other demolition exercises in Greater Accra.

However, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency, Stan Dogbe, has given a different explanation for the Polo Beach Club demolition.

In a statement on October 2, Mr Dogbe said the operation was undertaken under National Security supervision at the request of the Labadi Beach Hotel. He explained that the hotel had raised concerns about the impact of beachfront structures and commercial activities on its safety, tranquillity, reputation and visitor experience.

He also clarified that the beachfront operation was separate from the government’s flood mitigation exercise, which was taking place around the Kpeshie Lagoon, East Legon Boundary Road, Oyarifa and behind Mayfair Estates.

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