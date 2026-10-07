NPP will impose $500m bail bond on NDC offenders if we return to power — Abanga

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fuseini Yakubu, has threatened to introduce a $500 million bail bond for alleged offenders associated with the NDC if the party returns to power.
He accused the current administration of using state institutions to intimidate young people and critics, claiming that some individuals are being arrested over comments made on social media.
Mr Abanga said the situation had heightened frustration among young people, particularly those who believe their freedom to express political opinions is being restricted.
“This government whatever you, they will come after you. Even on social media, there are certain words if you dare use them, tomorrow EOCO will come and pick you up, free speech is now criminalised to the point that one cannot even criticise the government,” he said.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Tuesday, October 6, Mr Abanga contrasted the situation with the Akufo-Addo administration, arguing that critics were able to attack and insult the former President without being arrested.
“During President Akufo-Addo's regime, people could insult him and attack him, but nobody arrested anybody; but today you cough, and they are arresting you,” he stated.
He said the NPP would respond differently if it returned to power and warned the government against what he described as its treatment of political opponents.
“Whatever they are doing, when we come to power, the bail bond will be $500, and I am promising you as the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, so they should be careful with whatever they are doing,” he said.
The comments come amid political disagreements over arrests and prosecutions involving individuals accused of making allegedly offensive or unlawful statements online.
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