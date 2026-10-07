International Youth Shakers Conclave 2026 set to bring global young leaders to London

The International Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards 2026 is set to bring together young professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, ministers and changemakers from across the world for a major youth-focused gathering in London.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 15, 2026, at the Praise Dome, Aldersbrook Baptist Church, 2 Dover Road, Wanstead, London.

The gathering is being hosted by the Global Youth Network of The World Conference of Mayors, International Praise Centre (IPC London) and Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN).

This year’s event is being convened by David Raphaelle Kwaku Antwi, popularly known as Author Ralph Antwi, Founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations, and Dr Claude Halm-Adjepong of IPC London.

The organisers say the initiative is focused on raising a generation of young people equipped to make an impact in their communities and beyond.

The theme for this year’s Conclave is “Celebrating Youth People Leading Change and Older People Changing Youth.”

The event is expected to attract participants from the United Kingdom, Ghana, Nigeria, Europe, North America and other parts of the world.

It will feature keynote sessions, leadership discussions, business networking and other engagements focused on youth development and leadership.

Youth Shakers Awards

A major highlight of the event will be the Youth Shakers Awards, which will recognise young people making an impact across various fields.

The awards will celebrate individuals in areas including ministry, business, education, creative arts, technology, community development and leadership.

Speaking ahead of the event, convener Author Ralph Antwi said the initiative was designed to go beyond a one-day programme.

“We are not just organising a programme; we are nurturing a movement. We believe in this generation. We have seen what happens when you give a young person faith, a platform and a push — they will shake their world. On November 15th in London, history will be made.”

Dr Claude Halm-Adjepong said IPC London was pleased to host the gathering of young people and leaders.

“IPC London is honoured to open our doors for this global harvest of young giants. London will be a meeting point for purpose, power and possibilities.”

The organisers are inviting young people, professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives and other stakeholders to participate in the event.

Event Details

Event: International Youth Shakers Conclave & Awards 2026

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2026

Venue: Praise Dome, Aldersbrook Baptist Church, 2 Dover Road, Wanstead, London E12 5EA

Conveners: David Raphaelle Kwaku Antwi (Author Ralph Antwi) and Dr Claude Halm-Adjepong

Host: International Praise Centre in collaboration with Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations

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