Mahama holds discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister

President John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on strengthening Ghana-India relations, with a focus on trade, investment, rail development, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said the meeting also explored opportunities to deepen economic cooperation and advance a more equitable global order that rejects unilateralism and the abuse of nations.

President Mahama highlighted growing trade between Ghana and India, noting that Ghana’s exports to India have risen from about $3 billion to nearly $7 billion, while Ghana continues to benefit from Indian agricultural machinery, automobiles, and buses.

On pharmaceuticals, President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s openness to partnerships that support local drug and vaccine production, in line with the health sovereignty objectives of the Accra Reset.

Dr Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, and said both leaders expect the comprehensive partnership between Ghana and India to be given greater concrete shape through new avenues of cooperation.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen the longstanding Ghana-India partnership, including cooperation in infrastructure, ICT, health, trade, and investment.

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