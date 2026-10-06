Mahama Ayariga engages World Bank on building sustainable, resilient cities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has engaged the World Bank on strategies to promote sustainable and resilient urban development in Ghana.
The engagement focused on how Ghana can build cities that are better planned, more inclusive and equipped to respond effectively to the challenges associated with rapid urbanisation.
According to Mr Ayariga, the cities being developed today will have a direct impact on the opportunities, quality of life and prospects of future generations.
He said the discussions also explored practical approaches to strengthening urban infrastructure and improving service delivery to meet the growing needs of communities.
The Minister stressed the importance of building cities that can withstand emerging challenges while ensuring that development benefits all sections of society.
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