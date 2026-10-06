National

Yusif Sulemana assures contractor of support to deliver Bole roads on schedule

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  6 October 2026 5:45pm
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Bole-Bamboi MP and Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Yusif Sulemana, has assured the contractor working on the Bole Township and inner roads project of his full support to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

Mr Sulemana made the commitment when he led officials of Timeline & Innovations Company Ltd, the Savannah Regional Highways Engineer and the Bole District Chief Executive to the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Safo Kutuge Feso I, on October 5, 2026.

The visit formed part of activities marking the formal commencement of construction works on the township roads and provided an opportunity to officially introduce the contractor to the traditional authority.

The MP encouraged the contractor to prioritise quality in the execution of the project and adhere to the agreed schedule.

He said his office would continue to support the contractor to facilitate the successful delivery of the roads for residents of the Bole Township.

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