Roads Ministry threatens legal action against utility companies over excavation of completed roads

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has threatened to take legal action against Ghana Water Limited, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and telecommunications companies if they attempt to dig up completed roads to lay their service lines.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, September 29, Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, said the ministry would no longer allow service providers to wait until road projects had been completed before excavating the roads to lay water pipes, electricity cables, fibre-optic lines or other infrastructure.

He said any utility company that excavates a completed road without the necessary authorisation would be held accountable under the law.

The Minister explained that the concerns of utility providers were understandable, particularly where they needed to install infrastructure along road corridors.

However, he stressed that such activities must be properly coordinated with the Roads and Highways Ministry to prevent damage to newly constructed roads and other public infrastructure.

Mr Agbodza also raised concerns about instances where telecommunications companies allegedly enter road corridors without informing the authorities and damage infrastructure installed by the government.

According to him, the lack of coordination can result in damage to infrastructure that has been financed with public funds.

He therefore urged all utility providers planning to install infrastructure within road corridors or near the road right-of-way to notify the Ministry and obtain the necessary permission before undertaking the work.

Mr Agbodza said utility companies should also provide details of the location and nature of the infrastructure they intend to install, as well as records of work already undertaken.

He said having accurate records of utility infrastructure would make it easier for the government to protect both public roads and the investments made by service providers.

“That is the only way we can save the investment the telcos are making and the investment we also make,” Mr Agbodza stated.

The minister emphasised that the current road construction programme offers utility companies the opportunity to undertake their works alongside the projects, rather than waiting until the roads are completed.

He said the government was determined to prevent a situation where roads that had just been constructed would immediately be opened up again to accommodate utility infrastructure.

“As for this time round, we are not going to allow any service provider to dig the road we are building. No way,” Mr Agbodza stressed.

He warned that the directive would apply to all service providers, regardless of the nature of the infrastructure they intend to install.

“If we see anybody, whether it's Ghana Water, the electricity company, or telco digging any road that we have completed, we'll take the law, we'll hold you accountable,” he said.

Mr Agbodza maintained that utility companies have the opportunity to carry out the necessary works while road projects are still ongoing and must therefore use that opportunity to avoid disrupting completed roads.

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