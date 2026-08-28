GhIE, Engineering bodies engage Roads Ministry over rising costs, project delays

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), the Engineering Council and the Ghana Consulting Engineers Association (GCEA) have raised concerns over challenges affecting Ghana’s infrastructure delivery, including rising construction costs, project delays and outstanding payments.

The three professional bodies made the concerns known when they engaged the Ministry of Roads and Highways in Accra on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to discuss infrastructure development, professional practice and the future of Ghana’s road sector.

The meeting brought together representatives of the professional bodies and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agboza, alongside officials of the Ministry.

Discussions focused on the financial pressures facing the road sector, including increasing construction costs, outstanding payments and delays in the execution of projects.

The participants also examined challenges affecting consultants and contractors and the implications for the effective administration and supervision of public infrastructure projects.

The Ministry outlined measures aimed at ensuring consultants can continue to discharge their professional responsibilities without unnecessary delays associated with contractors’ payment certificates.

The professional bodies also raised broader concerns relating to consultancy, contracting, project administration, maintenance and the operating environment for engineering professionals.

Minister calls for stronger professional collaboration

Mr Agboza acknowledged the critical role engineers and other built-environment professionals play in Ghana’s development and described the professional institutions as important partners in improving infrastructure delivery.

He called on engineers, surveyors and quantity surveyors to work closely with government to ensure that public resources allocated to infrastructure projects are used efficiently and deliver value for money.

The Minister stressed the need for greater collaboration between government and professionals in planning, designing, supervising and maintaining infrastructure projects.

The engagement forms part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry and the engineering profession as Ghana seeks to address challenges affecting infrastructure delivery.

The professional bodies said sustained engagement would be important to ensuring that public infrastructure is properly planned, professionally executed and maintained to serve the country over the long term.

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