Daboya–Mankarigu residents urge Roads Minister to intervene in delayed road project

Constituents in the Daboya–Mankarigu constituency of the North Gonja District in the Savannah Region have called on the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to urgently intervene in the prolonged delay of the Daboya–Mankarigu road project, which has been under construction since 2019.

They are urging the Minister to call Maripoma Construction Limited to order, citing years of stagnation on the project, which they say has contributed to road accidents, loss of lives, and physical injuries in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, the Public Relations Officer of the Daboya Youth Association, Alhaji Mahama Musah Asafo, lamented the deteriorating state of the road, describing it as a major burden on commuters and local economic activity, Adom News' Rebecca Natomah reported.

He noted that a journey of about 10 kilometres can now take nearly an hour, with vehicles struggling to navigate the difficult terrain and transport goods safely.

Alhaji Asafo further alleged that emergency services often fail to respond promptly to distress calls due to the poor nature of the road network, worsening the impact of accidents and medical emergencies in the area.

He warned that residents may be compelled to embark on demonstrations against both the government and the contractor if urgent steps are not taken to accelerate work on the road.

Meanwhile, the situation on the stretch has reportedly worsened, with seasonal rains turning sections of the road muddy and impassable, while dry conditions leave it heavily dusty. Residents say this has made movement increasingly difficult for students, traders, and commuters travelling between Daboya, Mankarigu, and Busunu.

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