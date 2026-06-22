Daboya–Mankarigu residents urge Roads Minister to intervene in delayed road project

Audio By Carbonatix
Constituents in the Daboya–Mankarigu constituency of the North Gonja District in the Savannah Region have called on the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, to urgently intervene in the prolonged delay of the Daboya–Mankarigu road project, which has been under construction since 2019.
They are urging the Minister to call Maripoma Construction Limited to order, citing years of stagnation on the project, which they say has contributed to road accidents, loss of lives, and physical injuries in the area.
Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, the Public Relations Officer of the Daboya Youth Association, Alhaji Mahama Musah Asafo, lamented the deteriorating state of the road, describing it as a major burden on commuters and local economic activity, Adom News' Rebecca Natomah reported.
He noted that a journey of about 10 kilometres can now take nearly an hour, with vehicles struggling to navigate the difficult terrain and transport goods safely.
Alhaji Asafo further alleged that emergency services often fail to respond promptly to distress calls due to the poor nature of the road network, worsening the impact of accidents and medical emergencies in the area.
He warned that residents may be compelled to embark on demonstrations against both the government and the contractor if urgent steps are not taken to accelerate work on the road.
Meanwhile, the situation on the stretch has reportedly worsened, with seasonal rains turning sections of the road muddy and impassable, while dry conditions leave it heavily dusty. Residents say this has made movement increasingly difficult for students, traders, and commuters travelling between Daboya, Mankarigu, and Busunu.
Latest Stories
-
Police must establish whether guns used in Kwabenya shooting were registered – Security expert
3 minutes
-
Akatsi South Assembly suspends Acting Social Welfare Director over delayed LEAP payments
13 minutes
-
NSA releases postings for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 service year
15 minutes
-
Photos: NDC names national headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings on 79th birthday
16 minutes
-
Projects are five times more likely to succeed when complexity is managed effectively- PMI research finds
18 minutes
-
School heads will fully comply with ban on extravagant graduation celebrations – CHASS
38 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo was serving court injunction when shooting occurred – Family
47 minutes
-
CSOs back CRC proposals on environmental governance, urge implementation roadmap
55 minutes
-
GoldBod moves to align gold trading with international standards
1 hour
-
GoldBod introduces measures to enhance accountability in ASM gold sector
1 hour
-
GoldBod engages licensed traders to promote transparency in gold trade
1 hour
-
Musician KooKusi’s ‘This Ability EP’ accepted into prestigious European mental health arts catalogue
1 hour
-
Falling gold prices raise concerns over Ghana’s economic outlook
1 hour
-
CUTS calls on government to increase allocation to Road Fund in 2026 Mid-Year Budget
1 hour
-
Daboya–Mankarigu residents urge Roads Minister to intervene in delayed road project
1 hour