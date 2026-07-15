NPP Savannah Regional Chairman seeks third term, promises unity and victory in 2028

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Savannah Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, has officially declared his intention to seek a third consecutive term, pledging to strengthen party unity, deepen grassroots mobilisation and lead the party to victory in the 2028 general election.

Following what he described as peaceful and incident-free constituency elections across the region, Alhaji Sulemana said he was seeking a renewed mandate from delegates to consolidate the gains made under his leadership and reposition the party for electoral success.

In a declaration of intent issued to party delegates and supporters, the incumbent chairman said his campaign would be anchored on the theme "One NPP, Total Victory in 2028", built around four key pillars: Unity of Purpose, Efficient Service, Empowerment and Victory.

"We started a journey together and need to complete it together. I promised you dedicated and unwavering leadership and delivered on that. I promised you a listening ear and delivered on that. I promised to be with you in sorrow and despair and delivered on that. I promised you jobs and delivered on that," he stated.

Focus on party unity

Alhaji Sulemana identified unity as the foundation of the party's future success, saying his renewed leadership would prioritise reconciliation and inclusiveness to strengthen the NPP in the Savannah Region.

"Unity is the glue that keeps a purposeful group together, ensuring that it focuses on its target in the face of daunting challenges," he said, adding that he would continue to operate an all-inclusive regional executive that listens to every constituency and every party member.

He said maintaining cohesion within the party would be critical to attracting new supporters and rebuilding the party's electoral fortunes ahead of the next general election.

Grassroots-centred leadership

The incumbent chairman also pledged to remain accessible to party members, describing leadership as service rather than status.

"Leadership is service and not status! I am not a chairman just by name but of the grassroots! I have been in your communities, at your social events, in your polling stations, and on the campaign trail with you," he said.

He assured delegates that he would continue to operate what he described as a "24/7 accessibility chairmanship", with a responsive regional party structure that addresses the concerns of members across the region.

Greater support for party structures

As part of his vision, Alhaji Sulemana promised to invest further in the party's grassroots structures by strengthening the capacities of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, communicators, and the Women's, Youth and Nasara wings.

He said his next administration would prioritise training, logistical assistance and welfare interventions to ensure party officials remain motivated and adequately equipped.

"We will embark on capacity building, logistical support and welfare interventions for our executives, party communicators and all other party stakeholders to ensure we carry everybody along the trail. This is necessary because your empowerment is the party's empowerment," he stated.

Targets 2028 electoral gains

Alhaji Sulemana acknowledged that the NPP lost two of the three parliamentary seats it won in the Savannah Region during the 2024 general election but expressed confidence that the party would recover under his continued leadership.

"The downfall of a man is not the end of his life. I want to assure you that under my leadership, the wins will be bigger in 2028," he declared.

He pledged to retain the Damongo parliamentary seat, reclaim the constituencies the party lost and secure additional seats, while delivering an overwhelming presidential vote for the NPP's 2028 presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the party would rely on a data-driven campaign strategy, effective resource mobilisation and a united front to maximise its electoral performance.

"We are not just going to win more parliamentary seats in our region, but overwhelming presidential votes for the NPP and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. That is my pledge," he said.

Calls for continuity

Appealing directly to delegates, Alhaji Sulemana argued that his experience, loyalty and track record make him the best candidate to continue leading the party in the region.

"Experience matters, results matter, and loyalty matters," he said.

He urged delegates to renew his mandate, insisting that continuity would give the party the stability required to prepare effectively for the 2028 elections.

"Let's secure the future, let's deliver victory, let's retain Professor Kalamonia as Savannah Regional NPP Chairman. Retain what works," the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.