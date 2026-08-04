Events

Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title

Source: Clinton Yeboah   
  4 August 2026 6:42pm
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Sinapi Aba, the defending champions, have retained their Corporate Match Play title after defeating Sandvik in a keenly contested corporate golf competition at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi.

The annual event, which has become a major fixture on the corporate golfing calendar, was played in the Ryder Cup format, featuring Singles, Alternate Shot (Foursomes), Four Ball Better Ball and Support matches.

The competition began with the Singles matches, where both teams displayed impressive skill and determination, ending the opening round in a draw.

Sinapi Aba, however, took control in the subsequent rounds, producing strong performances in the Alternate Shot and Four Ball Better Ball formats to secure an overall victory.

The winning team was led by captain Anthony Appiah and included Pearl Andrews, Kwame Nsiah Boakye, Clement Ofosu-Ntiamoah, Selorm K. Boampong, Charles Agyei Boateng and Isaac Okyere Darko.

Their consistency, teamwork and competitive spirit proved decisive as Sinapi Aba overcame Sandvik to maintain its position as champions.

Beyond the competition, the Corporate Match Play served as an avenue for networking, strengthening business relationships and promoting camaraderie among participating organisations.

The victory reflects Sinapi Aba’s commitment to excellence, collaboration and healthy competition, values the company says extend beyond the workplace into its wider engagements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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