Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead

Seven people have been arrested in connection with violent clashes between residents of Damankungyili and Nyeshie in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The clashes, linked to a dispute over a parcel of land claimed by both communities, left one person dead and six others injured.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by the security agencies to identify those involved in the violence and prevent further escalation.

The development comes as the Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on Damankungyili, Nyeshie and adjoining communities.

Under the directive, residents are required to remain indoors between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. daily, effective Tuesday, August 4, 2026, until further notice.

MUSEC has also imposed an immediate ban on the carrying of firearms, ammunition and other weapons within the affected communities, while joint security patrols have been intensified to enforce the restrictions and maintain order.

The decision followed an emergency meeting with the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to assess the security situation following the clashes.

MUSEC Chairman and Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Imoro Gong, condemned the violence and appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

He also urged anyone with information that could assist police investigations to come forward, while calling on chiefs, youth leaders and the media to support efforts to de-escalate tensions between the two communities.

MUSEC says it will continue to monitor the situation and review the security measures as developments unfold.

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