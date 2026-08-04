Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth

Invest in Africa (IIA) has opened applications for the MicroGREEN Programme, an initiative aimed at empowering 1,000 young entrepreneurs in Ghana and Senegal to build sustainable businesses and create green jobs.

Funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the programme targets young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 operating enterprises within the agroforestry, fisheries, aquaculture and biodiversity value chains.

In Ghana, the initiative will focus on entrepreneurs in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono, Western and Central regions.

According to Invest in Africa, Priority will be given to young women, who will account for 60 percent of beneficiaries, persons with disabilities at 10 percent, and other youth at 30 percent, as part of efforts to promote inclusive economic growth.

Commenting on the launch, Country Director of Invest in Africa Ghana, Carol Annang, described the programme as a timely investment in Ghana's green economy.

"Across the country, entrepreneurs are developing innovative solutions to climate change, food security, biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods," she said.

She encouraged eligible entrepreneurs, particularly young people, women and persons with disabilities, to take advantage of the opportunity to transform innovative ideas into thriving green enterprises that contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous Ghana.

Successful applicants will receive entrepreneurship training, tailored business development support and mentorship. They will also benefit from opportunities to improve access to markets and finance.

The programme is expected to stimulate job creation, improve livelihoods and support Africa's transition to a greener and more resilient economy.

Applications are open until September 18, 2026, through the official MicroGREEN Programme website. According to Invest in Africa, applications will be assessed through a transparent and competitive selection process.

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