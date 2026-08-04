Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that freedom is "never a gift" but must be earned through sacrifice, warning that the gains of emancipation and independence can only be preserved through vigilance and unity.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament during his state visit on Tuesday, August 4, Mahama used Jamaica's Emancipation Day and Independence celebrations to draw parallels between the histories of Ghana, Jamaica and the wider African diaspora.

He described the occasion as "a reunion of history" rather than a routine diplomatic engagement.

"Our gathering here today is much more than a diplomatic engagement. It is a reunion of history. It is a celebration of our shared heritage, and a reaffirmation that although the Atlantic Ocean separates us, it can never diminish the bonds that unite our people."

He said the relationship between Ghana and Jamaica was rooted in shared historical experiences rather than conventional diplomacy.

"The relationship between Ghana and Jamaica is unlike many others in the community of nations. It was not forged by treaties alone. It was forged through shared sacrifice, sustained by resilience, strengthened in unity, and inspired by freedom, justice, unity and dignity."

The President noted that Ghana was the first country to recognise Jamaica after it attained independence and said the two nations remained bound by common historical and cultural ties.

He congratulated Jamaica as it marked Emancipation Day and the 64th anniversary of independence, saying the country's journey continued to inspire Africa, the Caribbean and the global African diaspora.

"Today as Jamaica commemorates Emancipation Day and celebrates the 64th anniversary of independence, Ghana joins you in honouring the remarkable journey of a proud people whose courage, creativity and resilience continue to inspire the whole of Africa, the Caribbean and the global African diaspora."

President Mahama argued that emancipation and independence represented more than national milestones, describing them as enduring symbols of humanity's struggle against oppression.

"Emancipation Day and Independence Day are not simply national celebrations. They are enduring reminders of humanity's determination to overcome oppression and reclaim dignity. They remind us that even in the darkest chapters of history, nothing can extinguish the human spirit."

Tracing Jamaica's origins to African civilisations, Mahama said the country's history began long before the transatlantic slave trade.

"The story of Jamaica is, in many respects, the story of Africa. It began in the great civilisations of our continent, the empires of Ghana, Mali, Songhai, Great Zimbabwe, Uganda, Ashanti, Benin, Ile-Ife and many others."

He said millions of Africans were forcibly taken across the Atlantic, where they endured slavery but refused to surrender their identity.

"Millions of Africans were taken across the Atlantic, endured the horrors of war, survived the brutality of enslavement, but found hope in communities in the New World that refused to surrender their identity, culture, traditions and beliefs."

Mahama praised enslaved Africans and their descendants for resisting oppression and preserving their heritage despite centuries of persecution.

"They resisted oppression in countless ways, ensuring that future generations would inherit not slavery but hope."

Drawing links between Jamaica's Maroon communities and Africa's liberation struggles, he said both reflected a shared tradition of resistance that eventually led to political freedom.

"From the Maroon communities of Jamaica to the liberation movements that swept across Africa, the spirit of resistance of Africans endured. It ultimately gave birth to free nations that were determined to shape their own future."

Mr Mahama paid tribute to enslaved Africans, abolitionists and independence campaigners, saying their sacrifices laid the foundation for the freedoms enjoyed today.

"Today we honour the enslaved men and women who were displaced from rich empires while their humanity was denied. We honour those who fought for emancipation, self-determination and national liberation. We honour the generations who sacrificed to secure the freedom that we enjoy today."

He concluded by urging continued commitment to safeguarding freedom, stressing that liberty could never be taken for granted.

"Their courage reminds us that freedom is never a gift. It is earned through sacrifice. It is sustained by vigilance. And it is strengthened by unity."

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