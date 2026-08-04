John Jinapor engages stakeholders to implement Mahama’s GH₵2 diesel relief

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that he has engaged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and other key stakeholders to implement President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to reduce the price of diesel by GH₵2.00 per litre to cushion consumers.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Jinapor said the intervention follows the President’s directive aimed at easing the financial burden on diesel users.
He explained that the relief measure will take effect for one month throughout August 2026 and will be reviewed within the period based on prevailing market conditions and other relevant factors.
According to the Minister, the temporary reduction underscores the government’s commitment to providing relief to consumers while maintaining stability in the downstream petroleum sector.
He noted that consultations with the NPA and other stakeholders were necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy.
Dr Jinapor further assured Ghanaians that the government would continue to closely monitor developments in the petroleum sector and take pragmatic decisions that protect the interests of consumers and safeguard the stability of the industry.
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