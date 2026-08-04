Death toll in Etukrom STC bus crash rises to three as 11-Year-old girl succumbs to injuries

Audio By Carbonatix
The death toll from the fatal road crash involving a State Transport Company (STC) bus, a fuel tanker, a Mitsubishi pick-up, and a Kia Sorento at Etukrom near Bonsu Junction in the Eastern Region has risen to three.
Eastern Regional Fire Service Public Relations Officer, DOIII Ohemeng Adu Aaron, confirmed the update to MyJoyOnline. The latest casualty is an 11-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on Monday, August 3, 2026.
Two people were initially confirmed dead after the accident, which left the STC bus, the fuel tanker, and the Mitsubishi pick-up completely burnt, while the Kia Sorento was extensively damaged.
Seven injured persons, including five males and two females, were initially transported to Hawa Memorial Hospital for medical attention. However, one of the injured victims in the Kia Sorento, the 11-year-old girl, later passed away while receiving treatment.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be formally released.
Emergency response teams from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other agencies were deployed to the scene to contain the situation and rescue victims.
The vehicles involved in the accident include a fuel tanker, a Mitsubishi pick-up with registration number GE 8602-17, a Kia Sorento with registration number GT 8601-14, and an STC bus with registration number GS 7050-22.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the relevant authorities. The Eastern Regional Police Command is expected to provide further details as investigations progress.
Road safety advocates have renewed calls for enhanced safety measures on the country's highways following the latest tragedy, which has brought sorrow to families and communities in the affected areas.
Latest Stories
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
4 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
17 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
21 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
32 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
41 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
56 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
2 hours
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
2 hours