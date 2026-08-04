Tipper truck plunges into River Offin at Adiembra, two injured

Vehicular movement along the Nyinahin-Kumasi highway was disrupted in the early hours of Tuesday after a tipper truck loaded with sand plunged into the River Offin at Adiembra in the Atwima Mponua District.

The accident, which occurred at about midnight on August 4, 2026, involved a tipper truck travelling from the Nyinahin direction toward Kumasi. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the bridge over the River Offin. The truck reportedly swerved, veered off the edge of the bridge, and plunged into the river below.

"The sand-winning tipper truck was transporting sand from Nyinahin to Kumasi. When it got to the bridge, another truck loaded with lumber had spilt some of the wood onto part of the road on the bridge, leaving very little space for the tipper truck to pass," eyewitness Kwaku Antwi recounted.

He noted that in an attempt to avoid the obstruction, the driver of the sand-winning tipper truck tried to use the pedestrian walkway on the bridge, which caused the truck to plunge into the river.

No fatalities were recorded. The driver and his assistant, however, sustained various degrees of injury and were immediately rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion on the busy Nyinahin-Kumasi road as stranded motorists, commercial drivers, and residents trooped to the scene. The situation forced some vehicles to remain at a standstill for hours while others diverted through alternative routes.

The Nyinahin-Kumasi road serves as a critical corridor for the transportation of sand, timber, foodstuffs, and other goods across the Ashanti Region. Residents of Adiembra and surrounding communities have in the past raised concerns about the poor state of the bridge and called for urgent government intervention to prevent similar incidents.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and other emergency responders have since cordoned off the area. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident and to assess the structural integrity of the bridge.

Authorities are urging drivers plying the route to exercise caution, especially at night, while efforts are underway to remove the submerged truck from the river.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.