Pragya and tipper truck head-on collision claims teacher’s life at Asante Mampong

A deadly head-on collision between a rickshaw known locally as ‘Pragya' and a tipper truck at Bossofuor in Asante Mampong has claimed the life of a 37-year-old female teacher of the local Hwediem M/A Basic School.

The deceased, Constance Karikari, who sustained severe injuries, died while on admission at the Mampong Government Hospital after being rushed there with three other colleagues.

Five teachers, onboard a rickshaw driven by a male teacher, had closed from school and were en route to their base when the accident occurred on their five-minute journey.

Upon reaching a spot between the Odiko Boatemaa Vocational School and the local cemetery at Bossofuor, the tricycle collided head-on with an oncoming tipper truck travelling from the Ninting-Mampong direction of the main Mampong-Kumasi Highway on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

“They came crashing into… they went into a collision, a head-on collision with a tipper truck. And they were seriously injured and had to be transported to the Mampong Government Hospital, which is very close by, and unfortunately, whilst on admission in the night, 37-year-old Madam Constance Kakari couldn’t survive the accident,” Assembly member for the Ninting Electoral Area Nicholas Osei-Wusu told Myjoyonline.com.

The victims were quickly rushed to the Mampong Government Hospital for emergency care.

As of the time of filing this report, the injured teachers were reportedly in stable condition at the Mampong Government Hospital, where they have been receiving treatment.

The Assembly member for Ninting says local authorities have visited the injured and commiserated with the bereaved family.

The development has forced local authorities to temporarily close the local Hwediem M/A Basic School.

“For now, the Hwediem M/A Basic School has been closed down temporarily, at least for today, because of the situation. They have lost four teachers to injury; three are still on admission, and it will take some time—from what we saw, it will take them some time to fully recuperate and get back to business—while one of them has been lost permanently to eternity”.

Mr. Osei-Wusu, who has since visited the family house of the deceased and the hospital, said he hopes the tragedy does not psychologically affect the students who would be writing the BECE exams.

"We are only praying that this will not have any serious psychological impact on the BECE candidates who will be sitting their exam from Monday. That’s all I pray for. So that is the situation at Hwediem."

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