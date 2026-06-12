Bawumia credits UK-Ghana Business Council for driving key investments

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has highlighted the impact of the UK-Ghana Business Council in attracting major investments and supporting infrastructure development in the country.

Reflecting on his meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Bawumia recalled his role as co-chair of the council during his time in office, describing it as a successful platform for fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.

According to him, the partnership helped facilitate significant investments that translated into the delivery of critical infrastructure projects across various sectors of the economy.

He noted that the council played a pivotal role in strengthening investor confidence and enhancing bilateral economic relations.

In a social media post on Thursday, June 11, Dr Bawumia said the achievements of the UK-Ghana Business Council demonstrate the value of sustained collaboration between government and international partners.

He expressed optimism that such partnerships would continue to support Ghana’s economic transformation and industrial growth.

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