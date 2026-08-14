International | Music

Sir Rod Stewart calls off remaining tour dates after coronary stent procedure

Source: AP  
  14 August 2026 1:43pm
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Sir Rod Stewart will be unable to continue his “One Last Time” farewell tour following a coronary stent procedure, a representative for the singer confirmed, after postponing and cancelling a few performances.

Stewart cancelled his Tuesday night performance at Rocket Arena in Cleveland shortly after postponing his Sunday concert in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Centre.

The latter venue said at the time that it was due “to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”

Stewart also cancelled a few dates earlier this year, including two in Las Vegas and one in San Diego.

“Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure.

"Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” a statement from his publicist read.

“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

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