Sir Rod Stewart calls off remaining tour dates after coronary stent procedure

Audio By Carbonatix
Sir Rod Stewart will be unable to continue his “One Last Time” farewell tour following a coronary stent procedure, a representative for the singer confirmed, after postponing and cancelling a few performances.
Stewart cancelled his Tuesday night performance at Rocket Arena in Cleveland shortly after postponing his Sunday concert in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Centre.
The latter venue said at the time that it was due “to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention.”
Stewart also cancelled a few dates earlier this year, including two in Las Vegas and one in San Diego.
“Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure.
"Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” a statement from his publicist read.
“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”
Latest Stories
-
The Polygamist’s creator says women see themselves reflected in her Netflix hit
3 hours
-
UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike
4 hours
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
5 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
Suicide and the fight to stay alive
6 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
7 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours