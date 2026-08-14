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Stolen Matisse artworks recovered by police in Brazil

Source: BBC  
  14 August 2026 12:33pm
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Eight illustrations by French artist Henri Matisse, stolen from a library in São Paulo, have been recovered by police in Brazil.

The works, with an estimated combined worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb south of the city. A 44-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene.

During the heist at Biblioteca Mário de Andrade on 7 December last year, two thieves overpowered a security guard and an elderly couple who had been visiting the library, before making off with the artworks through the main entrance on foot.

Three other people were previously arrested in relation to the case.

Five engravings by the Brazilian artist Candido Portinari, also taken during the robbery, have not yet been recovered. Police in São Paulo said they suspected the works had been sold.

João Paulo Linhares de Araujo, the man arrested on Thursday, is suspected by police of having stored the Matisse artworks on behalf of those accused of being involved in the theft, as well as illegal possession of a firearm.

Laéssio Rodrigues de Oliveira, 53, described by Brazilian media as a prolific art thief, is suspected of having planned and directed the crime, according to Brazilian news outlet Globo.

He has been in custody since April after being arrested in relation to another case.

Another man and a woman have also been arrested over the library heist.

Getty Images A police car with its lights on is seen parked on a pavement outside the library - a large grey building - as pedestrians walk in the background. A police officer with his arms crossed is seen stood next to the car
The works were stolen from the Mario de Andrade Library in São Paulo last year

The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art.

The thieves targeted the exhibition, entitled From Book to Museum, on its final day.

They reportedly entered the library by its main entrance mid-morning and headed towards the nearest metro station following the heist.

Investigators said the theives placed the stolen artworks in a canvas bag to flee the scene.

The local department of culture said the illustrations had already been returned to the library, the security of which had been improved.

Matisse is widely considered to be one of the 20th Century's most influential artists and art critics say the value of the stolen works is "incalculable".

Portinari, who often painted rural workers and labourers, is one of the most significant Brazilian Modernist artists.

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