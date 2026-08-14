Bishop Dr Agyei Lawson urges religious leaders to use their influence to protect Ghana’s peace

Bishop Dr Agyei Lawson, speaking on behalf of the Christian community and the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, has urged religious leaders to use their influence to promote tolerance, dialogue and peaceful coexistence as Ghana seeks to calm religious tensions following a viral incident involving a pastor accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Bishop Lawson made the appeal on Friday, August 14 at an engagement between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Police Management Board (POMAB) and religious leaders, where representatives of Ghana's Christian and Muslim communities discussed the need to prevent recent religious tensions from escalating.

The pastor's arrest followed the circulation of a viral video in which he was allegedly heard making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad, a revered prophet of Islam.

The incident sparked strong reactions and raised concerns about the potential impact on Ghana's longstanding interfaith relations.

Against this backdrop, Bishop Lawson said the country's religious diversity should be treated as a source of strength and not division.

“Ghana is a nation blessed with religious diversity, and our ability to live together in peace remains one of our greatest strengths,” he said.

Bishop Lawson placed particular emphasis on the influence religious leaders wield over their congregations and communities.

He said that influence carries an important responsibility, especially during periods when religious sensitivities are heightened.

“As religious leaders, we occupy positions of tremendous influence in our communities,” he said.

“Our words can promote understanding, tolerance, and unity, especially at times when tensions may arise.”

The Christian Council chairman urged religious leaders and their followers to reject conduct capable of deepening religious divisions.

“We therefore encourage all of us to reject intolerance, hate speech, provocation, and violence,” he said.

Rather than responding to provocative remarks with retaliation, he called for dialogue and mutual respect.

“Instead, promote dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

The appeal was aimed at both religious communities, reflecting the need for a balanced response to the current tensions.

While Muslims have expressed concern over alleged insults directed at Prophet Muhammad, sections of the Christian community have also been concerned about developments surrounding the pastor following his arrest.

Bishop Lawson urged religious leaders to remind their followers of their shared national identity.

He said religious affiliation should not overshadow the common citizenship that binds Ghanaians together.

“Let us continue to remind ourselves and our congregations and followers that regardless of our faith and traditions, we are first and foremost Ghanaians,” he said.

“Our diversity should unite us and not divide us.”

The statement placed national unity at the heart of the response to the religious controversy.

For Bishop Lawson, Ghana's Christian and Muslim communities have a shared interest in ensuring that differences in belief do not become a source of conflict.

Bishop Lawson also thanked Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno for convening the engagement with religious leaders.

He commended the IGP for what he described as positive and constructive remarks earlier in the meeting.

“Thanks to the IGP for calling this engagement and the positive and constructive remarks he made earlier on,” he said.

The meeting, he suggested, demonstrated the importance of dialogue between the police and religious institutions when dealing with issues that could affect national peace and security.

Bishop Lawson said the Christian community believed the Ghana Police Service remained committed to working with religious institutions to protect the public and maintain stability.

“We believe that the Ghana Police Service remains committed to working closely with religious institutions to maintain peace, protect lives and property, and strengthen public confidence,” he said.

The Christian leader urged religious authorities to deepen their partnership with the police, particularly in preventing tensions from escalating.

“I humbly urge all of us to continue partnering with the police in building a peaceful, secure, and harmonious Ghana,” he said.

Such cooperation, he suggested, could involve religious leaders using their platforms to promote responsible citizenship and discourage their followers from engaging in inflammatory or violent conduct.

While the police can investigate alleged offences and enforce the law, religious leaders have significant influence over how communities interpret events and respond to controversy.

Christians and Muslims have for generations lived alongside one another, sharing communities, workplaces, schools, businesses and public institutions.

He urged leaders to recognise that their words can either calm communities or contribute to heightened tensions.

“Together, through faith and responsible citizenship, we can preserve the peace that our nation enjoys,” he said.

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