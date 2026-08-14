Accra Academy @ 95: Old Boys set to celebrate heritage with grand float and homecoming

The Accra Academy Old Boys Association will, on Saturday, August 15, hold a special float and homecoming to mark the school’s 95th anniversary and honour its four founders.

The float will begin at 7 am from the Accra Academy campus, pass through parts of Accra, and make a stop at Ellen House in James Town, where the school began, before returning to the campus for the homecoming.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, August 14, Organising Secretary of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association, Alfred Mills, said the float was introduced as part of the anniversary celebrations to honour the school’s founders.

“Because it’s our 95th anniversary, we introduced the float to honour the four founders of Accra Academy.”

He said the float would also provide an opportunity to revisit the school’s origins at Ellen House, which was provided by Ellen Barker for the establishment of the institution.

“It’s a pilgrimage that we're going back to where it all began,” he said.

Chairman of the Float and Homecoming Committee, Belo Cida Haruna, said the homecoming would also focus on supporting the school’s development.

He said old boys would commission an Echo Park, a 12-unit ultra-modern washroom facility, and a six-unit classroom block as part of the celebrations.

Mr Haruna said the projects demonstrated that the event was about more than reconnecting and celebrating.

“It’s not just about going back to school, having fun, and taking part in all these activities. It’s also about giving back to the school and making a positive impact.”

The float will pass through Kaneshie, Mamprobi Post Office, and James Town before continuing through Atta Mills Street, Adabraka Circle, and Obetsebi and returning to the Accra Academy campus.

The celebration is expected to bring together old boys from different generations to commemorate 95 years of Accra Academy’s history and contribute to the school’s continued development.

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