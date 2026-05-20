Education | National

Accra Academy to launch 95th anniversary celebration on May 29

Source: Myjoyonline  
  20 May 2026 8:30am
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Accra Academy will officially launch its 95th Anniversary celebrations on Friday, May 29, 2026, under the theme: “A Legacy of Pride, Purpose & Achievements.”

The launch event, which is open to the public, will take place at the Ridge Church Main Auditorium and is expected to bring together various stakeholders and friends of the school.

The event will be chaired by Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, Chairman of the Council of State.

The Keynote Speaker is Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, while the Special Guest of Honour is Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President.

According to the Joint 95th Anniversary Planning Committee, the launch will mark the beginning of a year-long celebration reflecting on the school’s legacy of excellence, while also laying the foundation for its centenary celebrations in 2031.

The programme will feature the official unveiling of the 95th Anniversary logo, the presentation of a calendar of anniversary activities, goodwill messages, a historical documentary on the school, and addresses from key stakeholders.

A fund-raising appeal will be held in support of the school's infrastructural development. There will also be a sale of paraphernalia to support the planned activities lined up for the year-long anniversary.

Members of the public, alumni, the PTA, and well-wishers are cordially invited.

About Accra Academy

Founded in 1931, Accra Academy stands as one of Ghana’s most distinguished secondary schools and holds the historic distinction of being the first private secondary school established by Ghanaians. For 95 years, the school has forged a proud tradition of academic excellence, discipline, leadership, and selfless service.

Accra Academy has produced generations of accomplished alumni who continue to contribute significantly to national development.

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