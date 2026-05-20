GSA shuts down sections of Ashaiman China Mall warehouse over alleged substandard products

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has shut down sections of the Ashaiman China Mall warehouse, containing products such as mattresses and electrical appliances, suspected of being manufactured with substandard materials.

The exercise formed part of the Authority’s second day of operations, aimed at clamping down on companies producing and distributing inferior products on the Ghanaian market.

Speaking during a media engagement after the operation on Tuesday, 19 May, the Regional Manager of the Ghana Standards Authority, Clement Kubati, disclosed that some of the products, including electrical bulbs and mattresses, failed quality tests conducted by the Authority.

“It’s not only the mattresses, but we also have issues with the bulbs. We sampled about 15 electrical bulbs, and all of them are fake. These are things that can cause fire in homes of people. We’re going to pack the mattresses and bulbs, we’re going to secure them and lock the warehouse. The law must take its course,” he said.

According to the Authority, the operation forms part of broader efforts to protect consumers and enforce compliance with national product safety and quality standards.

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