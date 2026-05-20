Ghana’s export earnings hit $11.1bn on surging gold prices

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s total export earnings reached $11.1 billion by the end of April 2026, driven largely by rising gold prices and strong export performance.
This marks an increase from the $9.2 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.
According to the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data released by the Bank of Ghana, gold exports remained the biggest contributor to export earnings.
Gold exports brought in US$6.8 billion by the end of April 2026, compared to US$5.2 billion recorded during the same period last year.
Earnings from cocoa exports stood at US$1.8 billion, unchanged from the figure recorded in April 2026.
Crude oil exports generated US$1.2 billion for the first four months of the year, while other exports accounted for US$1.1 billion.
On the import side, Ghana spent US$5.8 billion between January and April 2026, up from US$5 billion in the same period last year.
The figures indicate a rise in the country’s import bill compared to 2025.
Oil imports alone reached US$2 billion, compared to US$1.6 billion recorded in April last year.
Despite the increase in imports, Ghana recorded a trade surplus of US$5.2 billion, slightly higher than the US$5 billion surplus posted during the same period in 2025.
The country’s current account balance also reached US$3 billion by the end of March 2025.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s international reserves increased to US$14.4 billion in April 2026, up from US$13.8 billion recorded in December 2025.
The Bank of Ghana data further showed that the country’s total gold reserves rose to 22.3 tonnes in April 2026, compared to 18.6 tonnes at the end of last year.
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