Trump to attend G7 summit in France, Axios reports

U.S. President Donald Trump ​will attend the G7 ‌leaders' meeting in France in June to speak about artificial intelligence, trade ​and crime-fighting, Axios reported ​on Tuesday, citing a White ⁠House official.

Trump wants to speak about linking U.S. aid to trade, promoting the adoption of U.S.-developed artificial intelligence tools, and reducing China's hold over critical mineral supply chains, among other topics, Axios said.

France ‌is ⁠the host of this year's G7, with a leaders' summit in the lakeside resort ​of Evian-les-Bains ​at ⁠the foot of the French Alps scheduled for ​June 15-17.

Trump's relationship with ​many ⁠G7 members has grown increasingly strained over his war with ⁠Iran ​, among other issues.

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