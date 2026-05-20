Man who murdered teen TikTok star in Pakistan gets death sentence

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death over the murder of a teen social media influencer who sparked uproar across the country.

Umar Hayat broke into the home of 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf in June last year after she rejected his repeated advances and shot her dead.

Hayat, now 23, admitted his crime in July, saying he had developed a one-sided obsession with Yousaf after some interactions online.

Yousaf's father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, said the verdict handed down by the Islamabad court was "a lesson for all such criminals in society", local media reported.

The court also ordered Hayat to pay 2.5 million rupees ($9,000; £6,700) as compensation to Yousaf's family.

During investigations, Hayat said he had travelled to Islamabad days before the killing to wish Yousaf well on her birthday. Despite Yousaf's refusal to meet him, he managed to make his way to her home – where the two had an argument which escalated into the killing, according to Pakistani media.

Yousaf had more than a million followers on TikTok and half a million more on Instagram before her death. She was well-loved by fans for her light-hearted content, including that of her trying out fashion trends, lip-syncing to songs, and just hanging out with friends.

Yousaf's father Syed Yousaf Hassan (right) said the murder was a "lesson" for criminals in the society

Activists said Yousaf's murder was part of a larger pattern of violence against women in Pakistan.

Police raided locations across the capital, where Yousaf lived with her family, and the province of Punjab, scanning footage from 113 CCTV cameras in all.

While many have shared their outrage over Yousaf's death, there has also been backlash towards her work as an influencer.

Usama Khilji, director of digital rights advocacy group Bolo Bhi, told the BBC in an earlier interview that such criticism had been coming from a small portion of mostly male internet users, some of whom have cited religious grounds.

"They're asking why she was putting up all this content, and even suggesting the family should take down her Instagram and TikTok accounts because they add to her 'sins'," Khilji said.

Farzana Bari, a prominent human rights activist, argued the reaction is "misogynistic" and "patriarchal".

Yousaf had her "own voice", she said, adding that the discourse online is a reminder that social media has become a "very threatening place for female content creators" in Pakistan.

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