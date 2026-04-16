US and Iran expected to resume second round of peace talks in Pakistan next week

In this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, shakes hand with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026 (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP)

The United States and Iran are expected to return to Pakistan next week for a second round of peace negotiations, two senior Pakistani officials confirmed Wednesday, marking a continued effort to reach a diplomatic end to the war. This development coincides with a major breakthrough announced by President Donald Trump, who stated that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon will also hold talks today following their first high-level meeting in decades. The officials involved in finalising decisions with the U.S. and Iranian teams spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Rising Tensions and Blockades Challenge Shaky Ceasefire

The step toward resuming stalled peace talks comes as tensions in the Persian Gulf continue to rise. These developments imperil a shaky two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains at a trickle. Iran continues to pose threats to passing vessels while the U.S. enforces a retaliatory blockade of Iranian ports. The U.S. military recently released radio communications of American forces telling vessels in the Gulf of Oman to “discontinue transit to Iran if that is your next port of call.” President Donald Trump previously stated that the ceasefire agreement was subject to the strait being fully reopened. He complained about the lack of activity in the vital shipping route prior to announcing the blockade.

Economic Stoppages and White House Optimism

Iranian state news outlet Fars reported on Wednesday that Tehran was suspending all petrochemical exports until further notice. Despite this economic freeze, the White House expressed optimism about a possible peace agreement coming into view. “Discussions are being had,” and “we feel good about the prospects of a deal,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a White House briefing. She cautioned that the next round of in-person talks hasn’t yet been made official but said they would “very likely” be held in Islamabad. In an interview with Fox Business, President Trump added that he sees the war with Iran as “very close to over.”

Pakistan functions as the sole mediator in the conflict

Pakistan has facilitated communications between the warring powers throughout the crisis. The first round of negotiations last weekend lasted 21 hours. Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner led the U.S. side. That session ended in no deal. Pakistan is “the only mediator in this negotiation,” Leavitt said as she praised the regional power for its help. Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Moshin Naqvi are currently prodding Tehran to move closer to what Vance characterised as Washington’s “final and best offer.”

Status of the Looming Ceasefire Deadline

The current ceasefire is set to expire next Tuesday. Leavitt stated it is “not true” that the U.S. has requested an extension. A senior U.S. official echoed this sentiment on Wednesday morning. “The United States has not formally agreed to an extension of the ceasefire. There is continued engagement between the U.S. and Iran to reach a deal,” the official noted. Analysts suggest a key stumbling block remains the issue of uranium enrichment.

Trump Announces Parallel Israel and Lebanon Negotiations

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that talks between Israel and Lebanon will begin on Thursday. He offered few details on the planned negotiations in a Truth Social post published just before midnight. “I am trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon,” Trump wrote. He noted the historical significance of the meeting. “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years,” he added.

High-Level Engagement Follows Decades of Silence

The announcement followed a trilateral meeting between U.S., Israeli, and Lebanese officials on Tuesday. This was the first major high-level engagement between Israel and Lebanon since 1993. The three sides agreed to hold “productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.” The U.S. called for talks to work toward a comprehensive peace deal beyond the previous 2024 agreements. Washington insists any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments and brokered by the U.S.

Humanitarian Impact of Regional Hostilities

The conflict has taken a significant human toll. The Qatar News Agency, citing the Lebanese health ministry, reported the death toll in Lebanon stood at 2,164 with 7,061 wounded as of April 15. Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband warned of a further humanitarian crisis if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. Israel expanded its strikes beyond southern Lebanon to Beirut, displacing more than a million people. These strikes followed the unravelling of a 2024 ceasefire when Hezbollah fired into Israel in March. That escalation dragged Lebanon into the Iran War shortly after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Strategic Obstacles to a Final Resolution

The campaign in Lebanon remains a sticking point in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The speaker of Iran’s parliament warned that “negotiations to end the war cannot begin unless Israel halts attacks on Lebanon and unless the U.S. releases Tehran’s frozen assets.” Key differences remain regarding security infrastructure. Israel wants Lebanon to disarm all non-state terror groups, including Hezbollah. Beirut has called for the full implementation of the 2024 agreement, which requires Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.

Diplomatic Shuttling and Regional Pressure

Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Munir is carrying a message from Washington. Araghchi was “very pleased” to welcome Munir and affirmed Iran’s commitment to “promoting peace and stability in the region.” Simultaneously, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by phone to President Trump to call for de-escalation. The UAE has summoned the Iraqi chargé d’affaires following attacks launched from Iraqi territory, while Iraq itself remains in a political deadlock. Analyst Issam al-Faili noted that "the US-Iran conflict has made it harder for lawmakers to agree on a candidate" for Prime Minister, as both powers seek a leader who favours their respective interests.

A Pivotal Moment for Regional Stability

The convergence of these high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad and the burgeoning talks between Israel and Lebanon represents a critical inflexion point for the Middle East. While the White House remains optimistic, the path to a lasting peace depends on resolving deep-seated issues ranging from maritime blockades to the disarmament of proxy militias. As the Tuesday ceasefire deadline approaches, the international community watches to see if diplomacy can finally outpace the momentum of war.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.