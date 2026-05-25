Mexico to host Iran for FIFA World Cup 2026

World football governing body FIFA has confirmed that Iran has selected the Mexican city of Tijuana as their tournament base this summer's World Cup.

Iran will set up camp at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana during the group phase of the expanded tournament, becoming one of seven national teams to be based in Mexico.

The announcement forms part of FIFA’s finalisation of logistical plans for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had announced that her country will host the Iranian national football team during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, due to tensions with the United States.

On Monday, Sheinbaum said that FIFA had approached Mexico about hosting Iran, after the US said it did not wish to do so.

“We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico,” Sheinbaum reportedly said.

Iran’s choice of Tijuana places them among a select group of countries that opted to remain in Mexico for the tournament.

Iran had been scheduled to play all three of its group matches in the US.

But the administration of US President Donald Trump has previously said it is not “appropriate” for Iranian team members to be in the country, “for their own life and safety”.

It has yet to grant the Iranian team the necessary visas to travel to the US, despite Trump’s assertion that players and staff would be “welcome”.

Since February 28, the US and Israel have been at war with Iran, and peace negotiations are tense but ongoing.

Other nations based in Mexico include Colombia in Guadalajara, Korea Republic also in Guadalajara, South Africa in Pachuca, Tunisia in Monterrey, Uruguay in Cancun, and hosts Mexico in Mexico City.

According to FIFA, Team Base Camps are central to the World Cup experience, serving as the “home away from home” for players, coaches and officials throughout the group stage. Teams will train, recover and prepare for matches from these facilities during the tournament.

“Team Base Camps are an integral part of the fabric of any FIFA World Cup,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said.

“They are where teams put down roots, train and recuperate, and experience the day-to-day rhythms of the tournament.”

FIFA also highlighted the economic and cultural impact the camps are expected to generate in cities beyond the official host venues. In total, 25 non-host communities across North America will accommodate national teams, broadening the reach of the tournament.

The United States will host the majority of the teams, with 39 nations choosing training bases there. Two teams — Canada and Panama — will camp in Canada.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be based in Boston at Bryant University as the Black Stars prepare for their group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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