FIFA non-affliation and disclaimer notice

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The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is the world governing body of football and the organiser of the FIFA World Cup™ Tournament.
FIFA is also the intellectual property rights holder of the FIFA brand, including the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA World Cup 2026™, and the FIFA Trophy, protected under the Trademarks Act of Ghana and other applicable international laws.
FIFA hereby informs the public that it has not authorised, and is not affiliated with, Match Experience Hospitality located at F43/6 Labone Crescent, Labone–Accra, or any of its officers.
Match Experience Hospitality is not an official ticket or hospitality provider for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
Materials, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ logo and FIFA Trophy, appearing on the website Match Experience Hospitality Africa | Official Tickets & VIP Packages are used without authorisation and do not represent or reflect the views or endorsement of FIFA.
FIFA is not responsible for any dealings with Match Experience Hospitality relating to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and dissociates itself entirely from its conduct.
The public is cautioned to verify all information or products related to FIFA through official channels only.
All rights are expressly reserved, and FIFA will take legal action against unauthorised use of its intellectual property.
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