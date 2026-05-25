Black Stars open camp in Wales ahead of World Cup friendly

Black Stars

Nine players have opened camp for the Black Stars in Wales ahead of a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2 in Cardiff.

The early arrivals include Jordan Ayew, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu, who were seen in a video circulating on social media.

🇬🇭 Black Stars are already in camp in Wales.



Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu are among the early arrivals.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/E97TLs66uz — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 25, 2026

With most European leagues now concluded, others are expected to join the camp in the coming days.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to officially release the squad list for both the Wales friendly and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with President Kurt Okraku indicating that the list will be made public on June 1.

Ghana is heading into the fixture on the back of a five-match losing run, following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their last outing.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has insisted that only “deserving players” will be selected for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they chase a first World Cup knockout qualification since 2010.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.