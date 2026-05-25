Black Stars open camp in Wales ahead of World Cup friendly

Audio By Carbonatix
Nine players have opened camp for the Black Stars in Wales ahead of a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2 in Cardiff.
The early arrivals include Jordan Ayew, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu, who were seen in a video circulating on social media.
🇬🇭 Black Stars are already in camp in Wales.— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 25, 2026
Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu are among the early arrivals.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/E97TLs66uz
With most European leagues now concluded, others are expected to join the camp in the coming days.
The Ghana Football Association is yet to officially release the squad list for both the Wales friendly and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with President Kurt Okraku indicating that the list will be made public on June 1.
Ghana is heading into the fixture on the back of a five-match losing run, following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their last outing.
Head coach Carlos Queiroz has insisted that only “deserving players” will be selected for the expanded 48-team World Cup.
Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama as they chase a first World Cup knockout qualification since 2010.
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