Photos: Ablakwa meets Ghanaian community in Pretoria

An emotionally charged atmosphere engulfed the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, as Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, met with members of the Ghanaian community during an official engagement aimed at addressing concerns affecting citizens living abroad.

The meeting, which drew a large gathering of Ghanaians residing in South Africa, became a deeply emotional moment as community members openly shared their frustrations, struggles and expectations regarding consular services, immigration challenges and the welfare of Ghanaians in the country.

Several attendees reportedly expressed concerns over documentation delays, legal challenges, employment difficulties and incidents of xenophobic attacks that have affected some foreign nationals in South Africa over the years.

Others used the opportunity to appeal for stronger diplomatic support and more efficient services from Ghana’s foreign missions.

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