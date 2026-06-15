Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

Audio By Carbonatix
A motorcyclist has died following a severe road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Saturday, June 13, in front of the Rashid Sumaila Washing Bay along the University of Cape Coast stretch of the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident, which occurred at approximately 16:48 pm, involved a Boxer motorcycle (registration M-26-WR), a Toyota Corolla (CR 44-22), and a Daewoo Metro Mass Transit bus (GS 5267-20), resulting in the instant death of the motor rider.
Personnel from the UCC Fire Station responded promptly to the scene after the crash was reported. Upon arrival, the rescue team secured the area, managed traffic flow along the busy corridor, and cleared debris from the roadway to restore safe and orderly movement of vehicles.
The police subsequently took charge of the scene and conveyed the body of the deceased to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and further examination.
Preliminary eyewitness accounts suggest that the motorcycle initially collided with the side of the Toyota Corolla, causing the rider to be thrown onto the roadway.
In a tragic sequence of events, he is then reported to have been run over by the oncoming Metro Mass bus, leading to his immediate death.
The Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway, a major transport corridor, was partially disrupted following the collision as emergency responders worked to clear the scene and manage traffic congestion.
The motorcycle sustained extensive damage, while the Toyota Corolla suffered significant impact damage to its side. The Metro Mass bus also remained at the scene as investigations were carried out.
Authorities have launched investigations to determine the precise cause of the accident, with police indicating that further details will be released following a full reconstruction of the incident.
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