GJA@77: Ethical journalism foundation for strong, resilient democracies – UK Deputy High Commissioner

Ethical journalism is the foundation for strong, resilient and democratic societies, Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Chris Halliday, has said.

He said the media's responsibility to uphold accuracy, credibility and integrity has become even more critical amid rapid technological developments and the growing threat of misinformation.

Speaking at the 77th Anniversary Symposium and Lecture of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Holliday said a free and independent media is essential to sustaining democracy and protecting public trust.

He noted that the challenges confronting journalists are constantly evolving, with artificial intelligence, misinformation and manipulation creating new threats to the credibility of news and information.

“I hope it's true to say that ethical journalism is not an end in itself, but in fact is the foundation for future strong, resilient, and democratic societies,” he said.

Mr Halliday described a free press as national infrastructure, explaining that just as roads physically connect people, journalists connect citizens through the communication of facts and ideas.

He cautioned that manipulation could become a greater threat to journalism than censorship, making trust an increasingly important asset for media organisations.

According to him, media organisations that command public trust, rather than those that simply publish information first, would be better positioned to lead in the future.

He urged journalists to equip themselves with the skills needed to navigate the changing media environment and maintain the credibility of the profession.

Mr Halliday reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Ghana's free and independent media and collaborating with government, civil society, the diplomatic community and media organisations to strengthen media freedom and integrity.

He said the promotion of ethical journalism remained crucial to ensuring that Ghana's democracy remained strong and resilient in the face of emerging challenges.

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