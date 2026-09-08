Hitz FM’s Mr Haglah earns 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA nomination

Hitz FM’s Mr Haglah has been nominated for Media Producer of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The nomination recognises the work of media professionals contributing to Ghana’s entertainment and broadcasting landscape.

Mr Haglah, a producer at Hitz FM, continues to make his mark in Ghanaian radio through his work on entertainment programming and content development.

The highly regarded producer and on-air talent at Hitz 103.9 FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited, has once again earned recognition for his contribution to Ghana’s broadcasting and entertainment industry.

The latest nomination adds to his growing reputation in Ghanaian radio, recognising his consistency, creativity and impact in shaping the sound, quality and direction of entertainment broadcasting in Ghana.

With nearly two decades of dedicated service to Ghana’s broadcasting and entertainment industry, Mr Haglah currently serves as the Executive Producer of Daybreak Hitz, Ghana’s leading morning entertainment show, hosted by Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio.

He also brings his distinctive touch to Sun Up Melodies, a weekend programme, where he distinguishes himself through his deep musical knowledge, creativity and approach to entertainment.

The 2026 nomination adds to his previous recognition at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. He won Best Radio Producer at the 2023 edition and was also nominated for Media Producer of the Year in 2025.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA has officially opened voting for the 2026 edition, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 26 September 2026 in New Jersey.

Mr Haglah will be hoping to secure another win as he competes against some of Ghana’s leading media producers for the award.

How to vote for Mr Haglah

Supporters can vote for Mr Haglah by visiting the official Ghana Entertainment Awards USA website: https://geavote.ghentawards.com/.

They should navigate to the Media Producer of the Year category, choose Mr Haglah – Hitz FM, and submit their vote with their name and email address.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.