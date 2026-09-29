Bagbin dismisses Minority motion on narcotics seizures as inadmissible

Audio By Carbonatix
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ruled a motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry into recent major narcotics seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana as inadmissible.
The ruling was delivered during Parliament’s emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
Mr Bagbin said he had carefully considered the motion and its proposed terms of reference, the ongoing investigations and pending judicial proceedings, as well as Parliament’s constitutional oversight responsibilities and the Standing Orders of the House.
According to the Speaker, there was substantial factual overlap between the proposed parliamentary inquiry and matters currently before the courts.
He said allowing the inquiry to proceed could require Parliament to examine transactions, assess the conduct of various actors and determine why certain actions were taken or opposed at Ghana’s ports of entry.
Mr Bagbin said such an exercise could ultimately require Parliament to determine issues that are properly within the remit of a court of competent jurisdiction.
“The combined effect of undertaking this evaluation, assessment, and investigation would be, at the end of the day, to determine the very issues that the Court of Competent Jurisdiction is supposed to determine,” he said.
The Speaker further expressed concern that proceeding with the motion could prejudice the interests of parties involved in the pending judicial proceedings.
He consequently ruled that the motion could not proceed in its current form.
“I therefore rule, pursuant to Standing Orders 5, 6, and 103, Sub-Rule F, that the Party Member’s motion is inadmissible,” Mr Bagbin declared.
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