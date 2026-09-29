Nana Akua wins Dubai trip as Joy FM, Adansi Travels mark 10-year partnership

Ardent Joy FM listener Nana Akua Owusu-Ababio has won an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai with Adansi Travels as part of the companies’ 10th anniversary partnership.

The reward forms part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the partnership between Adansi Travels and Joy 99.7 FM.

Nana Akua emerged as the winner after taking part in a promotional draw with other loyal listeners of the station. She beat Clement and Eyram in the final round to win the promo.

Speaking to Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM, Nana Akua said she had always had Dubai on her bucket list and could not wait to experience what Adansi Travels had in store for the trip.

According to Adansi Travels, its partnership with Joy FM, which started in 2016, has impacted the brand and contributed to its growth.

The company said Joy FM decided to do business with it at a time when nobody really knew the travel company.

It therefore believes the 10th anniversary celebration will be the beginning of greater works to be done by both companies.

The Marketing Manager of Adansi Travels, Bernard Adisi, also told Lexis Bill that although the tour company had made a number of trips to Dubai, this year’s comes with unique experiences.

“There is something special about going back to where the story began. Dubai holds a very special place in our hearts at Adansi Travels, for our listeners, for our clients and also for Multimedia because that was where the partnership all began. But over the years Dubai has changed. There has been an incredible transformation,” he said.

Bernard added that “ten years on the skylines have changed, the experiences have changed, the adventure has changed, there are more memories to be able to be experienced.”

In the past, Adansi Travels has done trips with Joy FM to places including Dubai, Rome, Singapore, South Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia, among others.

Dubbed Dubai with Lexis, the 10th anniversary partnership trip is scheduled for 23rd to 30th November 2026.

Interested travellers can call 055 631 0404 for more information.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.