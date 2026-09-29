‘Give caucus leaders adequate time to speak before ruling’ – Afenyo-Markin to Bagbin

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader in Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged Speaker Alban Bagbin to allow the leaders of the respective parliamentary caucuses adequate opportunity to make their submissions before ruling on the admissibility of the matter before the House.
Speaking during Parliament’s emergency sitting, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the issue had implications beyond the immediate proceedings, particularly for Ghana’s democratic image and international reputation.
He said both the Ghanaian public and the international community would be watching how Parliament handles the matter.
“The nation would want to know how Parliament will react to this matter. The international community is monitoring how the people’s representatives are able to advance the debate,” he said.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said it was therefore important for the Speaker to consider the views of the caucus leaders before making a determination.
He noted that the opportunity to make submissions had specifically been given to the leaders to speak on behalf of their respective caucuses.
“The call was for only the leaders to make submissions for and on behalf of their respective caucuses,” he said.
According to him, allowing the leaders adequate time to present their positions would assist the Speaker in arriving at a determination after considering all relevant arguments.
“All these must be factored in, ensuring that we get the appropriate space to make the point to also assist you in coming to a determination, one way or the other,” he said.
The Minority Leader also linked the proceedings to Ghana’s international standing, particularly against the backdrop of recent comments by a government minister regarding the confidence of the country’s international partners.
“It is the image of the country that is on trial,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.
He argued that where the Speaker invites views to assist in determining the admissibility of a matter, those given the opportunity to make submissions should be allowed to fully present their positions.
Mr Afenyo-Markin’s intervention forms part of the arguments being presented to the Speaker as he considers submissions from the two sides of the House before making a determination on the matter.
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