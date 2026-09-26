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Politicisation could undermine parliamentary probe into cocaine seizures – Dr Osae-Kwapong

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  26 September 2026 2:26pm
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A fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr John Osae-Kwapong, has expressed doubt that a parliamentary inquiry into the recent cocaine seizure linked to Ghana will produce meaningful results.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, he questioned whether MPs could examine the case impartially when it had already become the subject of political exchanges between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"It has already become a partisan issue on the outside, I am just not sure how, once they go into the chamber, they will be able to let go of their partisan positions and look at it passionately as a national issue," he bemoaned.

His comments follow the Minority’s call for a parliamentary probe into the cocaine busts, following the interception by French authorities of a large consignment of suspected cocaine believed to have originated from Ghana, which the Minority says raises serious national security concerns.

Dr Osae-Kwapong said Parliament had considered serious issues in the past without, in his view, producing visible results.

He argued that the current political atmosphere gave him little confidence that MPs would set aside party positions to establish what happened and ensure appropriate action was taken.

"I share the concern that issues come up, and quote unquote nothing comes up, institutions like our parliament took a lot at it, and nothing seems to come out of it, and therefore when you hear that parliament wants to take a look at another institution, your natural response will be nothing different will come out of it."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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