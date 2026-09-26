EOCO vrs Baffour Awuah: EOCO should have secured warrant before arrest attempt at court – Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for attempting to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah at the court premises.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Fuseini described the approach as problematic, arguing that EOCO could have sought a court warrant and used the appropriate parliamentary channel to compel the legislator to appear before the agency.

“I think that the approach was problematic because why would they go and try to arrest him at the court premises,” he said.

Mr Fuseini said the circumstances of the initial encounter suggested that a more measured approach was possible.

He noted that the female EOCO official who first approached the MP was, in his view, “very civil, cordial and respectful”, indicating that the engagement did not initially require a confrontational approach.

“Probably they knew that was why in the first instance when the approach was made, the lady was very civil, cordial and respectful,” he said.

According to the former MP, EOCO should instead have returned to court to obtain a warrant and have it served through the Speaker of Parliament to secure Mr Baffour Awuah’s attendance.

“I think that on a whole, what they ought to have done, they simply [had] to go to court to secure a warrant and serve the warrant on him through the Speaker and compel him to attend,” he said.

His comments follow the confrontation between the Manhyia South MP and EOCO personnel at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23, which has sparked public debate over the investigative powers of EOCO and the procedures applicable when a sitting MP is required to assist an investigation.

He maintained that obtaining a warrant and serving it through the Speaker would have provided a more appropriate route for compelling the MP to appear before EOCO.

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