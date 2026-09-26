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‘I never said I’ll declare a state of emergency’ – President Mahama on galamsey

Source: Myjoyonline  
  26 September 2026 1:20pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has dismissed reports that he plans to declare a state of emergency to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking to Ghanaians in New York on Friday, September 25, President Mahama said he had never announced plans to invoke a state of emergency, stressing that such a measure should only be considered as a last resort.

“They said I said a state of emergency. I never ever said that. I never ever said I’ll declare a state of emergency,” President Mahama said.

He explained that while a state of emergency could be useful in addressing serious national challenges, it was generally intended to be temporary and targeted at a specific area.

President Mahama questioned the practicality of using such a measure to tackle illegal mining, which he said was affecting 10 regions across the country.

“But states of emergency are useful, but you declare them as a last resort. If you declare a state of emergency, you normally declare it in an isolated area, and you deal with the issue.

“You concentrate all your energy there, deal with the issue, and you finish it, and you lift the state of emergency,” he added.

President Mahama said the government already had the necessary powers to act against illegal miners and was deploying targeted operations in areas identified as galamsey hotspots.

He acknowledged the complexity of the fight but reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling illegal mining and its impact on the environment and communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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