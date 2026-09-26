National

Government dismissed my drug trafficking warning, then tried to arrest me – Ntim Fordjour

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  26 September 2026 11:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says the government dismissed his earlier warning about drug trafficking and attempted to arrest him instead of taking his concerns seriously.

The Assin South MP argued that the recent seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France showed why his warning should not have been disregarded.

He said it was troubling that the government, which had challenged his claims, was now facing questions about a major cocaine shipment linked to Ghana.

In April 2025, Rev. Fordjour called for an investigation into two aircraft that had landed at Kotoka International Airport. He alleged that they might have been used to transport cocaine or cash.

The government rejected the allegations, while Ghana Airports Company Limited said security checks had found no evidence of illegal substances on either aircraft.

READ ALSO: Minority demands answers on 2 flights which departed Ghana to Gran Canaria Island

On 9 April 2025, National Intelligence Bureau operatives went to his residence in Accra in an attempt to arrest him. Minority MPs and NPP officials gathered at the house to oppose the move, and they did not arrest him.

The latest case concerns cocaine found by French customs at the port of Dunkirk in a container shipped from Ghana. Rev. Fordjour described it as a manifestation of the concerns he raised, although his 2025 allegations concerned aircraft, and no link between those flights and the Dunkirk shipment has been established.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group