Government dismissed my drug trafficking warning, then tried to arrest me – Ntim Fordjour

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, says the government dismissed his earlier warning about drug trafficking and attempted to arrest him instead of taking his concerns seriously.

The Assin South MP argued that the recent seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France showed why his warning should not have been disregarded.

He said it was troubling that the government, which had challenged his claims, was now facing questions about a major cocaine shipment linked to Ghana.

In April 2025, Rev. Fordjour called for an investigation into two aircraft that had landed at Kotoka International Airport. He alleged that they might have been used to transport cocaine or cash.

The government rejected the allegations, while Ghana Airports Company Limited said security checks had found no evidence of illegal substances on either aircraft.

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On 9 April 2025, National Intelligence Bureau operatives went to his residence in Accra in an attempt to arrest him. Minority MPs and NPP officials gathered at the house to oppose the move, and they did not arrest him.

The latest case concerns cocaine found by French customs at the port of Dunkirk in a container shipped from Ghana. Rev. Fordjour described it as a manifestation of the concerns he raised, although his 2025 allegations concerned aircraft, and no link between those flights and the Dunkirk shipment has been established.

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