Ghana risks gaining notoriety as drug-trafficking hub – Bobby Banson

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, Bobby Banson, has warned that Ghana risks gaining notoriety as a hub for narcotics trafficking if recent drug-related concerns are not urgently addressed.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Banson said Ghana’s growing association with drug trafficking could damage the country’s international reputation and expose ordinary citizens to increased scrutiny when travelling abroad.
His comments follow recent drug busts and renewed calls for stronger measures to combat narcotics trafficking and strengthen Ghana’s systems for detecting illicit drugs.
Mr Banson described the situation as a “national embarrassment”, citing reports that France had raised concerns about its level of trust in Ghana in relation to information-sharing.
“I think that whoever is in charge of ensuring that this embarrassment…because it is a national embarrassment, for France, from what the Minister is reported to have said, to say that they don’t trust Ghana enough to share information with us goes a long way to affect the standing of Ghanaians,” he said.
He warned that sustained concerns over narcotics trafficking could eventually affect how Ghanaian travellers are treated at international airports.
Mr Banson recounted his experience travelling from some African countries to Europe, where passengers faced enhanced security checks because of concerns that drugs could be carried on flights from those countries.
“If you take a flight from certain African countries to Europe, you know the terminal you get to and the kind of security they bring dogs and they tell you that from those countries, the suspicion is that there may be somebody on the flight with the drug, so the security check is different,” he said.
He cautioned that Ghana could find itself facing similar treatment if its reputation in connection with narcotics trafficking continues to grow.
“Ghana is attaining this notoriety, and we may end up in the same bracket where every flight from Ghana you arrive then they bring dogs at the entry points to sniff everybody,” he warned.
‘Think of Ghana first’
Mr Banson also urged political actors to avoid turning the narcotics issue into a partisan contest, arguing that the consequences of Ghana’s international reputation would be borne by citizens regardless of their political affiliations.
He said foreign authorities would not distinguish between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when dealing with Ghanaian travellers.
“If we do politics with this, when you get outside, they don’t ask you are you NPP or NDC, was the drug bust in NPP’s time?” he said.
“They just treat you as having a Ghanaian passport.”
He therefore called for the country’s response to the narcotics threat to be guided by the national interest.
“And that shame, that embarrassment, I believe that we should think of Ghana first and avoid it,” he added.
Latest Stories
-
Drug cartels may be seeing Ghana as easy route – Lenin Anane Agyei
27 minutes
-
Ghana risks gaining notoriety as drug-trafficking hub – Bobby Banson
36 minutes
-
Government dismissed my drug trafficking warning, then tried to arrest me – Ntim Fordjour
38 minutes
-
Day Two: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic underway at Junction Mall
38 minutes
-
NACOC addressing inherited gaps in fight against drug trafficking – Deputy Director-General
50 minutes
-
Taekwondo goes to school as GTF launches five-region youth campaign
54 minutes
-
The issues Mourinho is struggling to fix at Real Madrid
60 minutes
-
Hundreds throng EducationUSA College Fair in Kumasi in pursuit of abroad studies
1 hour
-
Drug bust: NACOC should be part of port inspection team – Twum-Barimah
1 hour
-
Ward appointed Liverpool’s sporting director
1 hour
-
This isn’t the first cocaine bust; NPP must stop the politicisation – NACOC deputy boss
1 hour
-
Drug bust case: Only Customs officers, MPS officials in scanning room – NACOC
2 hours
-
I don’t mind being insulted; I have a crocodile skin – President Mahama
3 hours
-
Samson’s Take: Verify the badge – and verify the story
3 hours
-
President Mahama explains why Ghana must rethink regulation of TikTok, other new media platforms
3 hours