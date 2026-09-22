Government tackling drug trafficking head-on – Tanko-Computer assures

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress' Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko-Computer, says the government is tackling drug trafficking head-on and working to address gaps in the country’s security architecture.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, September 22, he said the government had acknowledged the challenge and was taking steps to prevent Ghana from becoming a hub for illicit drug trafficking.
“Yes, there is an issue. Government has accepted the challenge, and we are facing it head-on. We are taking the bull by the horns to make sure that this thing will be a thing of the past,” he said.
Mr Tanko-Computer added, “We have inherited a very porous security architecture that was meant to deal with drugs, and we have been taking time to try to sanitise the space in that area.”
He said President John Mahama and the relevant security agencies were closely monitoring the situation and taking action to address the problem.
“I can assure you, the President is on top of the issue. We are on top of the matter, and we are following through with it,” he added.
His comments follow concerns raised by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over recent drug trafficking cases and allegations of lapses in Ghana’s ports and other entry points.
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