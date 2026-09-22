I’m beginning to suspect NPP members may be involved in drug trafficking – Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says he is beginning to suspect that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could be linked to the recent illegal drug bust.

He described the drug trafficking incident as a matter of national concern and urged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Mr Gbande said drug trafficking goes beyond politics and has serious implications for Ghana’s national security and intelligence systems.

“The illegal drug bust is a matter of concern for every Ghanaian. Anyone involved is an enemy of the state. It is a national concern,” he said.

According to him, drug trafficking is systemic in nature and requires a coordinated response from the state rather than political grandstanding.

Mr Gbande said he was encouraged by President John Mahama’s approach to the matter, arguing that the President was taking time to understand the problem and put measures in place to address it.

“My biggest consolation is that we have a President who is willing to deal with issues carefully and properly, not in a rush. Mahama wants to understand the problem,” he said.

He disclosed that the Presidency had activated processes aimed at strengthening Ghana’s borders and pursuing officials who may have facilitated such activities, as well as beneficiaries of drug-related crimes.

Mr Gbande stressed that responsibility for tackling drug trafficking must be shared by all stakeholders, including the security agencies and institutions operating at Ghana’s ports.

“The responsibility is a national one. It is not about press conferences. The NPP should understand that this is a national concern,” he said.

He criticised calls by the NPP for protests over the matter, questioning the rationale behind turning what he described as a crime scene into a political platform.

“If the NPP wants to be on the street, I am beginning to suspect that it is some of their members that may have done it,” he alleged.

He said the security agencies and port authorities were already working to determine how the problem could be addressed and urged political actors to allow the relevant institutions to conduct their investigations.

“This is a country of rules. Mahama is not a knee-jerk President. We are not solving this to please the NPP,” he added.

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