Education | National

UniMAC Dean urges freshers to build strong personal brands, networks

Source: Jemimah Andoh   
  22 September 2026 5:57pm
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The Dean of Students at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Dr Ike Tandoh, has urged freshers to build their personal brands and develop strong networks to create opportunities for themselves.

He made the call on Tuesday, September 22, during the Freshers’ Orientation held at the University to officially welcome newly admitted students and introduce them to the academic environment.

Addressing the students, Dr Tandoh encouraged them to be intentional about the image they build and what they want to be known for throughout their university journey.

He further stressed the importance of building meaningful relationships and networking, noting that the connections students make can open doors to opportunities both during and after their time at the University.

Dr Tandoh urged the freshers to interact with their colleagues, lecturers and other professionals while making good use of the opportunities available to them.

The orientation was attended by the Vice Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah; the Acting Registrar, Dr Obaapanyin Oforiwaa Adu; members of Management; Deans; lecturers; and newly admitted students.

The programme formed part of the activities to welcome the 2026/2027 batch of freshers and familiarise them with the University’s environment, expectations and opportunities.

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