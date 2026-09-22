Chipper Cash launches bank-backed virtual accounts through collaboration with Universal Merchant Bank in Ghana

Chipper Cash, a leading African financial technology company, has achieved a significant milestone in Ghana's digital financial services ecosystem by successfully integrating with Universal Merchant Bank's (UMB) virtual accounts platform and commencing the opening of virtual accounts for its customers.

The development sees Chipper Cash begin operations using UMB's virtual accounts infrastructure, following the bank's approval from the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer virtual accounts to eligible businesses within the emerging virtual asset ecosystem.

The milestone underscores Chipper Cash's commitment to expanding access to innovative, secure and convenient financial services while demonstrating the potential of collaboration between fintech companies and regulated financial institutions.

From Innovation to Live Customer Services

The successful API integration between Chipper Cash and UMB has enabled the fintech to connect its digital platform with the bank's virtual accounts infrastructure.

Through this integration, Chipper Cash can open and manage virtual accounts for eligible customers, creating new opportunities for digital financial services and more seamless payment experiences.

The achievement represents an important transition from technological development to live customer access. It also demonstrates how fintech companies can leverage regulated banking infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions within Ghana's evolving financial services landscape.

Chipper Cash's existing digital financial services platform provides customers with access to international transfers, payment cards and investment-related services. Its expansion into bank-backed virtual accounts builds on its broader mission to simplify financial transactions and improve access to financial opportunities across Africa.

A Milestone for Ghana's Digital Financial Ecosystem

The launch comes at a time when Ghana's financial services industry is embracing technology-enabled innovation and exploring new approaches to digital financial infrastructure.

UMB's approval to offer virtual accounts through the Bank of Ghana and Securities and Exchange Commission provides a foundation for eligible businesses to develop services supported by regulated banking infrastructure.

Chipper Cash's collaboration with UMB demonstrates the practical value of this development. By connecting its technology platform to UMB's banking capabilities, the company is helping translate financial innovation into customer-facing services.

The collaboration also highlights the importance of interoperability, secure technology integration and partnership in building a more connected digital economy.

Chipper Cash CEO: Innovation Must Deliver Real Customer Value

Commenting on the milestone, Dion Jon Taylor Samson, Chief Executive Officer of Chipper Cash, said:

"At Chipper Cash, we believe innovation is most meaningful when it translates into real value for our customers. Our successful integration with Universal Merchant Bank's virtual accounts infrastructure is an important milestone in our journey to make financial services more accessible, convenient and connected.

"This achievement reflects the strength of our technology platform and our ability to collaborate with regulated financial institutions to deliver new solutions. We are proud to be taking this step in Ghana and look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to expand access to digital financial services across Africa."

Building the Future Through Strategic Partnerships

The collaboration between Chipper Cash and UMB reflects a broader shift in financial services, where fintech companies and banks are increasingly working together to combine technological innovation with established banking infrastructure.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) enable digital platforms and banking systems to communicate securely and efficiently, supporting the delivery of financial products through digital channels.

For Chipper Cash, the integration creates a foundation for further innovation in Ghana. It reinforces the company's focus on building customer-centric financial solutions while supporting the development of digital financial infrastructure that can serve individuals and businesses.

The company will continue to explore opportunities to deepen its financial services offering, strengthen its technology capabilities and contribute to the growth of Ghana's digital economy

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.