Public transport fares to increase by 8% from September 26

Audio By Carbonatix
Public transport fares across Ghana will increase by 8% effective Saturday, September 26, 2026, following an agreement reached between transport unions and the government after a meeting on the proposed fare review.
The agreement brings an end to weeks of consultations between the Ministry of Transport and operators over adjustments to public transport fares for the 2026 fare window.
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) had earlier submitted proposals for an upward review, citing increases in operational costs.
At their initial engagement with the Ministry of Transport on September 8, the unions proposed an increase while government outlined measures, including a GH¢2 per litre intervention on diesel, intended to cushion transport operators and commuters.
A joint team comprising the Ministry, GPRTU and GRTCC was subsequently formed to review the various cost inputs before a final decision.
The unions had also cautioned drivers and transport operators against charging fares above the approved rates while the consultations were ongoing.
As of September 16, the GPRTU and Progressive Transport Owners’ Association (PROTOA) maintained that no official fare increase had yet been announced.
The latest agreement means commuters will begin paying the revised fares from September 26.
The new adjustment is expected to affect shared taxis, trotros and other commercial public transport services, with the revised rates to be applied in accordance with the fare structure agreed by the stakeholders.
The fare review comes amid concerns from transport operators over the cost of vehicle maintenance, spare parts and other operational inputs. Earlier consultations were aimed at balancing those costs against the impact of higher fares on passengers.
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