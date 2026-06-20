Hundreds stranded as downpour triggers transport chaos on Madina-Adenta stretch

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded along the Madina-Adenta corridor on Friday evening after a downpour and thunderstorm triggered severe traffic congestion and a shortage of commercial vehicles (Trotro), forcing passengers to wait for hours at bus stops in their attempt to return home.

The rainfall, which lasted for several hours, caused traffic to build up from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), through Madina and Adenta, stretching as far as the Adenta Barrier, with motorists crawling through gridlocked roads while frustrated commuters struggled to secure transportation.

At major bus stops, including Madina Zongo Junction, Ritz Junction, Atomic Junction, UPSA and Adenta, long queues formed as passengers competed for the few commercial vehicles available.

Many drivers took advantage of the situation by charging higher fares, leaving commuters with little choice but to pay the increased rates or remain stranded.

Commuters frustrated

Some passengers described the situation as a recurring ordeal whenever heavy rains hit the capital, arguing that little has changed despite repeated assurances from authorities to address transportation challenges in the city.

One commuter expressed frustration over what he described as the worsening conditions at bus terminals and bus stops.

“The situation at our bus stops is becoming unbearable. The Ministry of Transport promised to intervene, but so far, nothing has changed. Drivers and their conductors continue to take advantage of the situation by increasing fares at will, knowing that commuters have limited options and are often stranded.

I urge media houses to visit the various stations and bus stops to witness firsthand what passengers are going through. Greater public awareness can help ensure that our leaders fully understand the seriousness of the situation and take the necessary action to address it,” he said. "Please, what's the problem with the fare? Today, for no reason, a fare of GHC 3.00 from the Adenta barrier to Adenta Housing was increased to GhC 5.00. Same as other fares within that enclave. Drivers are taking undue advantage of passengers for no reason," Another commuter expressed in anger. Recurring challenge

The latest disruption highlights the persistent transportation difficulties that confront thousands of commuters in Accra whenever there is a significant rainfall.

Over the years, major transport hubs such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, 37 Station, Lapaz, Kaneshie, Achimota, Madina and Tema Station have become synonymous with long queues, overcrowding and arbitrary fare hikes during periods of heavy rain.

In many instances, flooding on sections of roads and reduced vehicle movement create bottlenecks that leave passengers stranded for hours, particularly during evening rush periods when demand for public transport is already high.

Transport experts have long argued that the city's growing population, coupled with an inadequate mass transit system and weak regulation of commercial transport operations, has made commuters increasingly vulnerable to disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

Passengers are therefore calling on the Ministry of Transport, metropolitan assemblies and transport unions to introduce measures that will ensure reliable transport services during emergencies and periods of bad weather.

Some commuters suggested stronger enforcement against arbitrary fare increases, while others advocated the expansion of mass transit services and the deployment of additional buses on major routes whenever heavy rains are forecast.

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